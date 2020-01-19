The Jacobsen Middle School Bulldogs faced off against Boron and Lakeside the last couple of weeks, and they had a few games canceled due to the snow. JMS vs. Boron on Jan. 8 saw the Bulldogs win at all three levels that played. Boron didn't field an eighth grade boys team on game day.
JMS seventh grade girls won in a landslide with every girl getting tons of play time and playing great defense. You can watch a video on YouTube.
Your seventh grade boys were very dominant, with Boron scoring less than 10 points and our boys putting in 34. Scoring line was: Wade Brooks- 7, Kolesar- 2, Pitt- 4, Cerbantez- 5, Warner- 2, Sipes- 6, Jackson- 2, Michael- 2, Dyer- 4.
The sweep was on as the 8th grade girls also won by more than a few. You can watch a video on YouTube.
The girls' game against Lakeside was an interesting one as the girls showed expecting two games and only got one. Lakeside informed them that they only had one team, which had 7th and 8th grade girls, and that Lakeside was willing to play whichever team JMS chose, or they offered a scenario where each JMS team would play one half against Lakeside's combo team.
This last option was taken and the 7th grade girls played well against a much bigger team (of 8th and 7th grade girls) but actually were up at haltime 15-7.
Naederboamer- 5, Walden- 4, Torres, Rodden, Pena all had 2. Then the 8th grade girls took over the second half and only gave up 3 points with this scoring line: Poulson, Pena, Hayes each had 4; Jelleschitz, Perkins, Christy each had 2; and Chambers chipped in a free throw. The final score was 34-10 for the Bulldogs.
7th boys vs Lakeside scoring: Kolesar- 2, Sipes- 10, Brooks- 7, Cerbantez- 4, Pitt- 2, Valdez- 5, Cyr- 1, Dyer- 1, Jackson- 2. JMS won this game and played well.
The 8th grade boys struggled against a Lakeside team that had a lot of talent. These same boys were a buzzer beater away from overtime against this same team in the 7th grade Kern County Tournament last year. A couple of boys stood out playing tough and hard to the end. Mike Jones gave a spark and Kaleb Songer made a couple of nice drives to the hoop.
Next week's games are at Wallace, starting at 3:30 p.m. All four teams are to play.
Darrel Sipes is a parent of a seventh and eighth grade Bulldog.
