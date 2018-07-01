The current ban on medicinal marijuana dispensaries will remain in place in Kern County for the time being after the Kern County Board of Supervisors took no action on a proposal that could have led to the establishment of seven legal medicinal dispensaries throughout the county at a meeting June 26.
Citing the changing nature of the medicinal marijuana industry in the county, all supervisors — excluding Leticia Perez, who was absent — said they did not support the seven-dispensary plan, brought to the board by the Health and Social Services Subcommittee, which is comprised of Chairman Mike Maggard and Supervisor Mick Gleason as well as employees from the County Administrative Office.
The lack of action at the meeting could result in the closure of 31 Kern County medicinal dispensaries that are currently grandfathered into the law.
The licenses for those businesses are set to expire Nov. 24.
If ballot initiatives fail, or the board does not amend the current ordinance, those businesses will be forced to close up shop.
At the meeting, numerous medicinal marijuana organizations showed up to state their case.
Their comments fell on some deaf ears.
“I don’t trust this industry,” Supervisor Mick Gleason said after public comments. “I’ve heard all of you talk. I don’t care for many of the things I hear. I don’t believe in the integrity of the system. I believe there are patients in need, and I believe marijuana can deliver a quality medicine, but I don’t believe that the industry is mature enough to deal with it without the fraud I see rampant in the industry.”
The proposal brought to the board would have allowed four of the seven shops to be located in the valley portion of Kern County, with the remaining three shops to be placed in eastern Kern.
The measure was meant to allow patients access to medical marijuana after the licenses for the 31 shops expire.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.