The Dance Craze held its 5th annual Christmas Show themed “A Disney Holiday” for all of their amazing dancers and their families in December. They were able to show their friends and family some of the dance skills they have learned.
Pre-sold flower bouquets were given to families to show just how much they appreciate and love their dancers. They even had some surprise guests come see them after the show — Santa and the Disney Princesses. Princess Belle, Ariel, Cinderella and Snow White all came to see the wonderful dancers. They had the opportunity to take pictures, talk and even get autographs from these marvelous princesses.
In lieu of admission, families were encouraged to donate a toy to the Ronald McDonald House in Bakersfield. The Ronald McDonald House is a nonprofit organization that gives families of Kern County pediatric or NICU patients a place to go to take a break from the hospital environment, a home away from home. They were able to donate 15 large boxes full of games, toys and books to this incredible organization. Some of the dance families donated not one toy, but a bag of toys.
Joscelyn Rivers, director of The Dance Craze, said, “It was an amazing show with a showcase of enormous amount of talent. I am so proud of the generosity of our dance family and the community! We were able to donate hundreds of toys and items that will make a hard time a little less difficult for families at the Ronald McDonald House. Bravo!”
TDC gives our dancers positive role models that encourage giving because giving feels like magic.
Lilyana Alatorre writes for The Dance Craze.
