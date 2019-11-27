We're often looking at what's next — When do we have to drop the kids off at school and shuttle them to their next athletic event? What's for dinner? What preparation is needed to deliver that fantastic presentation at work? What's there to do this weekend?
Today, Tehachapi News takes a step back in time with this special history section.
We tapped local historians and our staff to present key dates in local history. We're taking a look at our early beginnings, the importance of water delivery and the railroad, the 1952 earthquake, our old cemeteries, the people who have lived here for decades and more.
There's something here to surprise and delight even those who are well-versed in local history.
We hope you enjoy our look back — as Tehachapi continues to make progress.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.