I’d like to tell you about a great, high-achieving, multitalented guy who will be singing this Sunday, June 3 ― and who’s blind.
“It’s all dark and hazy. No images. Not much of anything really.” His name is Christian Parker and even though he started out with sight, by the age of 2 his parents were told his sight wouldn’t last ― and, unfortunately, the doctors were right. Over the next 12 years, his sight deteriorated until by age 14 he had to rely on audio books for school, and not long after that the outside world vanished.
“My mom, bless her heart, still wanted me to learn how to drive,” he said.
“What if you and your dad are out fishing and he gets a heart attack. How would you get him to the hospital?”
“Mom, just waiting for the ambulance would be far better for him than me driving him somewhere blind!”
So what do you do when you’re totally blind before your adult life even begins?
You keep on going and you keep on achieving. Early on he discovered that he loved to play the guitar and sing.
“Everything I did had music associated with it. Even if I did a paper in college, I would end up singing it to the teacher,” he said.
That love for singing led to one of his most recent achievements — to sing, along with Christina Scrivner, at the National Day of Prayer Breakfast here in Tehachapi. “I was thrilled to be asked. Christina and I met when we were both singing in a Tehachapi Community Theater production, and she asked me if I would do this with her. I couldn’t say yes fast enough.”
Of course, that was a neat achievement in its own right, but Parker’s had many others along the way. While in college he discovered he loved being a student.
“But it didn’t take long to realize being a student wasn’t a great career choice,” he said.
But being a professor was. “So I buckled down, got three bachelor degrees, one of them in history, and nearly two minors. I’m one class away from having a minor in music.” (When you hear his voice you’ll say there’s nothing minor about it.) Now he’s a full professor teaching American history at Bakersfield College.
While in college, he met his lovely, supportive wife, Jenny. They celebrated their 18th wedding anniversary just the other day. Over that 18 years there were many other achievements ― five to be exact, four girls and a boy―ranging in age from 12 years to 14 months. And it’s a wonderful family, one anyone would be proud of.
But for Parker, there’s a hitch. He’s never seen any of them.
“I’ve told Jenny and the kids that for the first ten-thousand years we’re in heaven together all I’m going to do is stare at you. I want to see your faces so much,” he said. His eyes became moist at this moment.
If you missed the National Day of Prayer Breakfast and hearing Christina Scrivner and Christian Parker sing together (or if you’d like to hear them again), there will be a repeat performance this Sunday, 9:30 a.m., June 3 at A City on a Hill Church, which meets at the Slice of Life Building, 48771 W. Valley Blvd in Tehachapi.
Their performance at the NDP was electrifying and it will be again. You won’t want to miss this ― God’s word being faithfully proclaimed, and God’s children raising their thrilling gifts to Him.
Bill Kritlow attends A City on a Hill Church.
