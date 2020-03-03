Tax preparation is offered free in Tehachapi; it's individualized with no strings attached.
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide volunteers are trained and IRS certified each year to ensure their knowledge of revisions to the U.S tax code. Taxpayers received $1.3 billion in refunds last year. By using AARP Foundation Tax-Aide, low- to moderate-income taxpayers can avoid preparation fees and pitches for high-interest tax credit or refund loans.
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is offered in conjunction with the IRS.
The service is located at First Baptist Church. Please do not call the church for information. Appointments are required. Call 823-0825 to make an appointment.
