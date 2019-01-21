The AARP Foundation will provide free tax assistance and preparation through its Tax-Aide program beginning Feb. 6 through April 13. No AARP membership is required.
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide volunteers are trained and IRS-certified each year to ensure they know about and understand the latest changes to the U.S. tax code.
To obtain an appointment and to get more information, including which documents to bring to the tax site, call Gene at 823-0825. The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide site is the First Baptist Church, 1049 S. Curry St. AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is offered in conjunction with the IRS.
