The Scholarship Fund for women is again offering a Re-Entry Scholarship.

American Association of University Women offers this re-entry scholarship to one or more female Tehachapi area residents who are pursuing a bachelor's degree or credential.

The applicant must be beginning or continuing her studies and must have taken:

• a break between high school and college, and/or

• a hiatus from college, and/or

• have not received this scholarship before.

An application is made by sending a letter of interest detailing the applicant's educational plans and financial need. Mail the letter by April 15, 2018 to: SFFW AAUW, P.O. Box 273, Tehachapi, CA, 93581.