The Scholarship Fund for women is again offering a Re-Entry Scholarship.
American Association of University Women offers this re-entry scholarship to one or more female Tehachapi area residents who are pursuing a bachelor's degree or credential.
The applicant must be beginning or continuing her studies and must have taken:
• a break between high school and college, and/or
• a hiatus from college, and/or
• have not received this scholarship before.
An application is made by sending a letter of interest detailing the applicant's educational plans and financial need. Mail the letter by April 15, 2018 to: SFFW AAUW, P.O. Box 273, Tehachapi, CA, 93581.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.