The Tehachapi Mountain Branch of the American Association of University Women awarded more than $15,000 in scholarships to local scholars at the recent 38th Annual Scholarship Banquet. The branch's scholarship arm is called the Scholarship Fund for Women.
SFFW to date has awarded $246,000 to local scholars.
Two outstanding eighth-grade math and science students from Jacobsen Middle School were each awarded $100. This year's scholars were Dylon Kephart and Savannah Schultz. These awards were given in memory of Barbara Berry, who was a retired teacher at Standard School.
Suzanne Ellinger was awarded the $1,000 Re-entry Scholarship. This award is aimed at a local woman going back to college or starting college after a break for family or work or something similar.
The Eddith Mae Hinkle Memorial Scholarship recipient was Eli Fisher. This award is for $500 and is given in memory of Eddith Hinkle, who was a retired banker.
A new scholarship tradition was instituted this year with the awarding of a scholarship aimed at a graduating Tehachapi High School student planning to attend a vocational program. Ian Lathrop was the recipient of this $2,000 award, which he will be using toward his aviation career.
Four graduating high school students were each awarded $3,000 scholarships. These awards were given in memory of Ben Rude, who was a businessman and supporter of education. The scholars selected this year were Anika Hubbard-Valentino, Joshua Siracusa, Josephine Trillo and Madelyne Willey.
AAUW promotes education and equity and supports lifelong education and positive societal change. Activities reflect the values of professional and personal growth, community leadership and friendship. For more information, contact Janice Hagen Armstrong at 619-7750.
Janice Hagen Armstrong is a member of the American Association of University Women.
