The AAUW Scholarship Fund for Women held its annual Scholarship Awards Celebration and awarded nearly $10,000 in scholarships. To date, the fund has awarded more than $231,000.
American Association of University Women has a local branch, the Tehachapi Mountain Branch, which has been active in Tehachapi since the 1980s.
Graduating middle school students James Cook and Eliza Stanley were each awarded $100 for outstanding achievement in math and science.
Catherine Reece was awarded a $750 re-entry scholarship. This scholarship is designed for women who are returning to or continuing college work after taking a break related to family or work needs.
The Eddith Mae Hinkle Scholarship was awarded to Janet Loe, a Tehachapi High School graduating senior. It is a $500 award named after a local woman who worked in finance/banking.
Three other Tehachapi High School graduates each received $3,000 awards. Erin Askins was awarded the Bill Bauer Memorial Scholarship, Annika Ostrem received the Jim Jackson Legacy Scholarship, and Brandon Janney was the recipient of the Barbara Teague Memorial Scholarship.
Janice Hagen is a member of the American Association of University Women.
