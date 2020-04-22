A yearly conference has always been the highlight of California’s American Association of University Women. Tehachapi Mountain Branch had been planning to send two delegates to this year’s event, but COVID-19 changed all that.
However, AAUW-CA found a way to have a meeting anyway by using Zoom, and all AAUW members were invited to participate. It lacked the many workshops and key speeches at usual conferences, but important business was conducted including electing new officers for the National Association of AAUW.
Tehachapi Mountain Branch had to cancel their meetings for April and May. They will conduct an election of officers by mail or email. Joan Cote is expected to be elected as branch president. She hopes to meet with all the new officers sometime this summer to make plans for the 2020-21 year, which begins July 1.
AAUW advances equity for women and girls through advocacy, education and research. Men and women with a two-year degree or higher are eligible to join. See tehachapimountain-ca.aauw.net for more information.
Phyllis Belcher is a longtime Tehachapi resident, and is involved in various volunteer organizations.
