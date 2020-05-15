This is the time of year when Tehachapi Mountain Branch, American Association of University Women, plans an event to honor student scholarship winners, but that won’t happen this year. Instead, awards will be made via email and announced in the newspapers. The girls chosen for Tech Trek will also be recognized in the same manner. COVID-19 restrictions have caused the cancellation of these group activities.
The Branch Board met recently on Zoom and tried to plan the AAUW 2020-21 year, which begins July 1. All plans have to be tentative until it is known if and when groups can begin meeting. AAUW continues to pursue action to promote equal pay for women and other issues. Tehachapi Mountain Branch maintains a website which describes these programs. Anyone may check out tehachapimountain-ca.aauw.net to learn more.
AAUW is California’s most active and diverse organization for women offering action for equity, personal and professional growth, community leadership, and friendship. Membership in AAUW is open to both men and women with a two-year or higher college degree. Call 972-6508 to join.
Phyllis Belcher is a longtime Tehachapi resident, and is involved in various volunteer organizations.
