How many of you have lost a friend or loved one to suicide? That was the question Lezlie Young asked members of American Association of University Women at their recent meeting.
She represents the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and was not surprised when several hands were raised. She explained that 44,965 people died in the U.S. last year by suicide. It is the tenth leading cause of death. For each suicide, there are 25 attempts. Through education and research, the foundation works to educate the public in ways to halt these figures.
No single reason is the cause of people becoming suicidal, but for one out of four victims, mental health issues contribute. When a person is in crisis, they are desperate to escape, and their thinking becomes limited. Their pain is so intense they cannot think how their death will affect friends and family.
Young believes suicide may be prevented if mental health care is provided for those at risk. She pointed out the law requires insurance companies to cover services for mental health at the same level as physical health. Support from family and friends is vitally important for those at risk.
If you encounter a person who is suicidal, Young recommends listening and expressing concern. She said do not minimize their feelings or give advice. Encourage them to seek professional guidance and escort them to services.
The Foundation maintains a Suicide Prevention Lifeline by calling 1-800-273-TALK or texting TALK 741741. The foundation also has a website where one can learn ways to stop suicide at afsp.org. Their goal is to reduce the annual suicide rate in the U.S. by 20 percent by 2025.
Phyllis Belcher is a longtime Tehachapi resident, and is involved in various volunteer organizations.
