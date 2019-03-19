Historic women were in evidence all during March, Women’s History Month. Members of American Association of University Women presented programs to several schools and service clubs. Their latest presentation was at the March meeting of AAUW.
Storytellers for this year included Jeannette Crounse as Alice Stokes Paul, one of the writers of the Equal Rights Amendment and 19th Amendment to the Constitution. Connie Brehm was Florence Nightingale, who told how she introduced improved methods in health care. Laura Amstead portrayed Laura Ingalls Wilder, beloved author of numerous books for children. Lauren Hollen represented Nancy Roman, mother of the Hubble Telescope, who was one of the first female executives at NASA.
AAUW began promoting historic women in the late 1980s. It was an idea suggested by Carol Coleman, longtime AAUW member. Each fall storytellers begin researching a character that interests them, write a script, find a costume, and prepare for presentations in March.
AAUW promotes equity and education for women and girls and positive societal change. Membership is open to both men and women. For information about membership, call 805-403-4432.
Phyllis Belcher is a longtime Tehachapi resident, and is involved in various volunteer organizations.
