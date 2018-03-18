Historic women were in evidence all during March, Women’s History Month. Members of American Association of University Women presented programs to several schools and service clubs. Their final presentation was at the March meeting of AAUW.
Storytellers for this year included Phyllis Belcher, Jeannette Crounse, Diane Bergstrom, Laura Amstead, Helen McAllister and Debi Haynes. Women portrayed were Ala Monroe (of local school namesake,); poet Edna St. Vincent Millay, socialite and philanthropist; Margaret “Unsinkable Molly” Brown; Dr. Rose Burcham of Randsburg fame, an opera singer and painter; Beverly Cleary, author; and Maria Beasley, inventor.
AAUW promotes equity and education for women and girls and positive societal change. Tehachapi Mountain Branch of AAUW celebrated their 35th year anniversary in March. For information about membership, call 571-247-2143.
Phyllis Belcher is a longtime Tehachapi resident, and is involved in various volunteer organizations.
