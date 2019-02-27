March is Women’s History Month and the American Association of University is sending a message to the community that women have made and continue to make important contributions to the world. The AAUW Storytellers will present a special program on Wednesday, March 13, where they will portray a few women characters from the past.
Jeannette Crounse will be Alice Stokes Paul, one of the writers of the Equal Rights Amendment and 19th Amendment to the Constitution. Connie Brehm will tell about her life as nurse Florence Nightingale. Laura Amstead has chosen to portray author Laura Ingalls Wilder. Lauren Hollen will represent Nancy Roman, mother of the Hubble telescope.
The public is invited to attend this AAUW presentation at 4 p.m. March 13 at Friendship Hall of Tehachapi Community Church at 100 E. E St.
AAUW promotes equity and education for women and girls and positive societal change. Tehachapi Mountain Branch of AAUW was organized in 1980 and this March marks the 35th year since it was chartered. For information about membership, call 805-403-4432.
Phyllis Belcher is a longtime Tehachapi resident, and is involved in various volunteer organizations.
