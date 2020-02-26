March is Women’s History Month and the American Association of University Women is sending a message to the community that women have made and continue to make important contributions to the world.
The AAUW Storytellers will present a special program on Wednesday, March 11, where they will portray women from the past. The public is invited to attend this AAUW presentation at 4 p.m. at Friendship Hall of Tehachapi Community Church at 100 E. E St.
The Storytellers come dressed in period costume and convincingly portray women from an earlier day. Women you will meet include a movie star, a botanist, a women’s rights advocate, a WWII Navy nurse and a scientist.
AAUW promotes equity and education for women and girls and positive societal change. Tehachapi Mountain Branch of AAUW was organized in 1980 and this March marks the 37th year since it was chartered. For information about membership, call 972-6508.
Phyllis Belcher is a longtime Tehachapi resident, and is involved in various volunteer organizations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.