Girls who attended Tech Trek, the AAUW sponsored STEM camp, spoke at a recent meeting of American Association of University Women. The girls were nominated by their science teacher and finalists were selected after an interview with AAUW members.
The girls were enthusiastic about their experiences and each concluded their talk by saying, “Thank you for sending me. I had a really good time.” They hastened to say they learned a lot, too.
Maddy Richardson spoke about her experience in a cadaver lab. She wants to study to become a veterinarian. Abi Aguilar described building a 6-foot-tall hot air balloon. Hannah Weinstein attended the Santa Barbara campus and studied marine life. She wants to pursue engineering. A fourth girl, Rosalind Ortiz, attended a Tech Trek camp but was unable to be at the meeting.
After the girls spoke and answered questions, Leslie Edwards explained more about Tech Trek. She is a young woman who attended Tech Trek in 2003. After graduating from university, she has served as a counselor, a dorm mom and now is a director for the Fresno campus. She is employed by the Kern County Building Department as an architectural engineer.
Edwards said STEM, which stands for science, technology, engineering and math, was established by AAUW as Tech Trek in California in 1991. The camps have been so popular they are now sponsored nationwide by AAUW. A week-long summer camp, held on a university campus, gives 7th grade girls an opportunity to try new things within STEM topics. It encourages girls to further their education and find new interests.
Tehachapi Mountain Branch of AAUW has been sending girls to Tech Trek each year. The number is limited by the amount of money raised since it costs $1,000 for each camper. We have especially appreciated donations from corporate sponsors. They are AST Corporation, Sierra Technical Services and Scaled Composites.
AAUW empowers all women and girls to reach their highest potential. The local branch supports Tech Trek as well as scholarships for Tehachapi High School graduates. Membership is open to both men and women with a 2-year or higher college degree. Call 805-403-4432 for more information.
Phyllis Belcher is a longtime Tehachapi resident, and is involved in various volunteer organizations.
