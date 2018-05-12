Each year the American Association of University Women sponsors Tech Trek, a week-long summer experience for girls to learn more about math and science while living in dorms on a college or university campus. They attend interesting workshops and participate in field trips to educational sites.
The girls are chosen at the end of their seventh grade year. This year four girls will attend camps at Santa Barbara, Whittier and Fresno. The girls were chosen after being recommended by their science teachers.
They were interviewed by a panel of AAUW members and a high school student who had previously attended Tech Trek. Besides the interview the girls were required to write an essay on the theme, “How I Would Use Math and/or Science to Make the World a Better Place.”
The four girls who will attend this year are Rosalind Ortiz, Abi Aguilar, Maddy Richmond and Hannah Weinstein.
AAUW raises funds through their members and corporate sponsors. This year’s sponsors for Tech Trek were Scaled Composites, AST Corp. and Sierra Technical Service. Certificates were presented to the girls along with a bag of gifts that would be useful during their Tech Trek Week.
Laura Amstead is the 2018-2019 president of AAUW Mountain Chapter.
