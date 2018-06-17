Frontiers in Education and Health was the theme chosen by members of American Association of University Women when they met recently to make plans for the new year, which begins July 1.
The goals they set are to promote mental health awareness; to explore options for continuing education; and to discover opportunities for women in unconventional fields. Program vice-presidents Anita Pritchard and Kathy Murguia will plan programs to advance these goals.
President Laura Amstead conducted the meeting and reviewed AAUW’s participation in local scholarship awards and Tech Trek, which encourages girls in math and science. She welcomed suggestions for changes and improvements in all aspects of AAUW activity.
Tehachapi Mountain Branch of AAUW was chartered in 1984. Membership is open to any graduate holding an associate or higher degree from an accredited institution upon payment of $99 dues. General meetings are held monthly from September through June with interest groups, such as Book Group, Great Decisions, and Lunch Bunch, continuing year-round.
Call 805-403-4432 for membership information.
Phyllis Belcher is a member of AAUW.
