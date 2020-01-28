Those interested in space and science may want to attend the Feb. 12 meeting of American Association of University Women. It features a presentation by Dale Hawkins and Lauren Hollen about the James Webb Space Telescope, which is a successor to the Hubble Space Telescope that was launched in 1990. The new telescope is expected to launch in March of 2021 and will be bigger and better than its predecessor.
Hawkins is an engineer and a pilot with a deep interest in space and astronomy. Hollen is a retired teacher who has had a life-long interest in all subjects involving science. Together, they are assisting NASA with an outreach mission to inform the public about new discoveries being made that expand our knowledge of the universe.
The meeting will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12 at Tehachapi Community Church’s Friendship Hall, 100 E. E St. The public is invited.
AAUW promotes education and equity for women and girls, and positive societal change. Both men and women with a two-year degree or higher are eligible to join. Call 972-6508 for membership information.
Phyllis Belcher is a longtime Tehachapi resident, and is involved in various volunteer organizations.
