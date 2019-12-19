Tehachapi Unified School District Superintendent Stacey Larson-Everson will be the featured speaker at the Jan. 8 meeting of American Association of University Women.
She was selected by the TUSD board in April and took over as superintendent July 1. Previously, she served as an assistant superintendent in Bellflower, Calif. AAUW members look forward to meeting Larson-Everson and learning about her vision for the district.
The meeting will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at Tehachapi Community Church, corner of Green and E streets. All those interested in meeting her are invited to attend.
AAUW promotes education and equity for women and girls and positive societal change. Both men and women with a two-year degree or higher are eligible to join. Call 571-247-2143 for membership information.
Phyllis Belcher is a longtime Tehachapi resident, and is involved in various volunteer organizations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.