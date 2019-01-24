Jeff Lingerfelt, president of Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley, will speak to the Prostate Cancer Information Group of Tehachapi and welcome them to their new hospital Thursday, Jan. 31.
Lingerfelt joined Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley in August 2017 to oversee the transition of the new, state-of-the-art critical access hospital that will serve as the meeting place for the prostate cancer group’s future gatherings.
Prior to coming to Adventist Health, Lingerfelt served as CEO of Hammond-Henry Hospital in Geneseo, Ill., and was named one of the 50 Critical Access Hospital CEOs to Know in 2016 and 2017.
Our prostate cancer group is honored to have Lingerfelt as our primary guest speaker at 6 p.m. at the Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley executive conference room, 1100 Magellan Drive.
Visitors will also be led on a private tour of the new hospital.
Participants are asked to be on time for the presentation so that tours can begin promptly.
We are an active group that exists to provide knowledge, assistance, counseling and lots of care, love and hope for victims and their families. This year marks the 19th consecutive year the Prostate Cancer Information Group of Tehachapi has been operating.
For more information, call Rex Haggard at 823-1720.
James McDaniel is chairman of the Prostate Cancer Information Group of Tehachapi.
