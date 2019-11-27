Tehachapi, CA (93561)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies with afternoon snow showers. High 37F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies with snow developing overnight. Low 28F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.