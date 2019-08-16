I was just looking for something fun to do on Sunday nights. I like singing, and I like meeting new people.
I had the thought: Why not have a church service where, once a month, Christians from all the different fellowships in Tehachapi get together in one place? We could have a different local pastor speak each month, and a praise team from their church lead us in singing. After singing and a teaching, we could sit at round tables and talk about the message, and get to know new people.
Well, we have been doing it since last January. We meet at Grace Fellowship, 326 E. Tehachapi Blvd., across the street from The Shed restaurant. We gather on the last Sunday of each month from 6 to about 7:30 p.m. Our next meeting will be Sunday, Aug. 25, and Pastor John Wold from Summit Christian Fellowship will be our speaker. Pastor John, along with a praise team from the Summit, will also lead us in singing.
Everyone who comes has been amazed at the unity that we all feel with believers from other fellowships. We are all reading the same Bible, and trusting in the same Jesus. Our Lord prayed that His followers would be one, as He and the Heavenly Father are one.
I was just looking for something fun to do on Sunday nights, but it is also part of the answer to Jesus' prayers. We call these meetings All Together Now. Come and join us for a fun evening.
Brian Drucker is the coordinator of All Together Now. He can be reached by email at druckerbrian@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.