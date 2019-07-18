Talk to any musician and they will tell you, the most important thing for any group is that they stay “All Together.”
It is that way with all organizations, and even more so for the church: We must work together. The Bible teaches that all followers of Jesus are one, and we are called the body of Christ. In Tehachapi, Christians meet in more than 20 different buildings, but there is really only one church in town. That one church is all of us who are sincerely trusting in Jesus, no matter which fellowship we choose to attend.
Since January of this year, there have been monthly meetings for all of the Christians in Tehachapi. We meet at 6 p.m. on the last Sunday of every month at the Grace Fellowship building on Tehachapi Boulevard, and we call it “All Together Now.”
Each month, we are led by singers from a different church, and then their pastor leads us through a chapter of the Gospel of John.
Afterward, we sit at round tables and discuss what we have heard. We try to dismiss the meeting by 7:30 p.m. Each month, we get a glimpse into the life of a different congregation. What has been amazing, is that each month we realize that these people from other fellowships worship the same God and read the same Bible that we do. We realize that we really are “one body” … and that is exciting!
The next meeting will be at 6 p.m. Sunday, July 28 at Grace Fellowship. Our speaker will be Henry Schaeffer, the youth pastor from Roots Fellowship in Old Town. Schaeffer is also one of the leaders of the Together Men’s Bible Study, which meets most of the year at the First Baptist Church on Curry Street. His message will be from the Gospel of John, chapter 7.
God is doing amazing things in our little town of Tehachapi, and He is bringing His people together. Come join us and be a part of what God is doing. We especially encourage pastors to come and spend some time with other pastors from around town.
Brian Drucker is the coordinator of All Together Now. He can be reached by email at druckerbrian@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.