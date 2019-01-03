I have been coordinating the National Day of Prayer noon and evening meetings for several years, and I believe that God is calling His people to come together in unity.
Jesus prayed that His church would be one, as He and the Father are one.
Beginning on Sunday night, Jan. 27, from 6 to 7:30 p.m, we will be having once-a-month gatherings at 326 E. Tehachapi Blvd. We will be using the Grace Fellowship building, but this will be a “Church of Tehachapi” meeting. Each month, we will be led in singing by a different church’s praise team, and then their pastor will lead us through a chapter of the gospel of John. We are calling these meetings “All Together Now.”
The first meeting will be led by Father Wes Clare of the Anglican Church, who is also a National Guard chaplain, and who has served our local community in more ways than I can count. His wife and daughter, Wendy and Hannah, will lead the singing. After the teaching, we will sit at round tables in small groups and discuss how the message relates to our lives.
The Bible says that all followers of Christ are “one body.” These evenings will be fun, and we will also be getting to know the other parts of the body, so we can work All Together Now. I believe that, as we come together in unity, God Himself will move mightily in our community. Come and be a part of what God is doing!
Brian Drucker is the Tehachapi area coordinator for the National Day of Prayer. He can be reached via email at druckerbrian@yahoo.com.
