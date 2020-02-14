I like Tehachapi! I like our little town and the people who live here. I like the open space, the mountains, the clean air, the trees, and all of the little privately owned businesses. We have a movie theater, and a live theater, and lots of great restaurants. I like all of these things. What I do not like is how cold it gets in the wintertime. So, what do you do on a cold February night?

Come and join a bunch of warmhearted brothers and sisters in a celebration of the unity of all who are truly trusting in Jesus. Sunday, Feb. 23, at 6 p.m., at the Grace Fellowship building, 326 E. Tehachapi Blvd., will be All Together Now, a gathering for all followers of the King of Kings. Each month, we sing, listen to a different local pastor and then sit at round tables and talk.

This month will be Pastor Mark Staller, a very kind and friendly man, from the Apostolic Faith Church. If you are a follower or just looking for a warm place, come and join us!

Brian Drucker is the area coordinator for the National Day of Prayer and All Together Now.