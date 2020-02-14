I like Tehachapi! I like our little town and the people who live here. I like the open space, the mountains, the clean air, the trees, and all of the little privately owned businesses. We have a movie theater, and a live theater, and lots of great restaurants. I like all of these things. What I do not like is how cold it gets in the wintertime. So, what do you do on a cold February night?
Come and join a bunch of warmhearted brothers and sisters in a celebration of the unity of all who are truly trusting in Jesus. Sunday, Feb. 23, at 6 p.m., at the Grace Fellowship building, 326 E. Tehachapi Blvd., will be All Together Now, a gathering for all followers of the King of Kings. Each month, we sing, listen to a different local pastor and then sit at round tables and talk.
This month will be Pastor Mark Staller, a very kind and friendly man, from the Apostolic Faith Church. If you are a follower or just looking for a warm place, come and join us!
Brian Drucker is the area coordinator for the National Day of Prayer and All Together Now.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.