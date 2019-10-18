Oct. 31 was the day that Martin Luther posted ideas on the church door in Germany to get people thinking about what Christianity is really about.
Jesus said that He came that we might have abundant life. This is found in chapter 10 of the Gospel of John.
On Sunday, Oct. 27, at 6 p.m., will be All Together Now, a gathering of Christians from all different churches at the Grace Fellowship building at 326 E. Tehachapi Blvd.
Joshua Pierce, associate pastor of Tehachapi Church of the Nazarene, will be speaking on John chapter 10. Everyone is invited to this time of singing, teaching and then sitting at round tables and discussing the abundant life that Jesus came to bring. That is what Martin Luther was trying to get us thinking about on Oct. 31.
Brian Drucker is the area coordinator for the National Day of Prayer and All Together Now.
