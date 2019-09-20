America is divided more today than it has been since the Civil War. Jesus said, “A house divided against itself cannot stand.”
We need a cause that will unite us. We need to all catch the same vision. We need a move of the Spirit of God to sweep over the entire nation and bring us together with a common purpose … and it will take a miracle. Let us cry out to God for that miracle!
Since January of this year, we have been gathering on the last Sunday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Grace Fellowship building at 326 E. Tehachapi Blvd. Each month we have had a pastor and singers from a different church, and we have been getting to know each other.
On Sunday, Sept. 29, along with our study through the gospel of John, we are going to pray for America. We call these monthly meetings All Together Now, and this month the whole Church of Tehachapi is being invited to come and unite in prayer for the USA.
You are invited!
Brian Drucker is the area coordinator for the National Day of Prayer and All Together Now.
