Zuhrah Alwahabi

Zuhrah Alwahabi of Tehachapi graduated with a master's degree in agricultural economics from Oklahoma State University. Her thesis was "A Food Pantry's Contribution Towards Reducing the Needs-Gap."

Alwahabi received her bachelor's degree in agribusiness and agricultural communications in 2017. She is a 2013 graduate of Tehachapi High School.

She has accepted a position at Cargill Protein in Wichita, Kan., as a supply chain associate.