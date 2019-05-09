Zuhrah Alwahabi of Tehachapi graduated with a master's degree in agricultural economics from Oklahoma State University. Her thesis was "A Food Pantry's Contribution Towards Reducing the Needs-Gap."
Alwahabi received her bachelor's degree in agribusiness and agricultural communications in 2017. She is a 2013 graduate of Tehachapi High School.
She has accepted a position at Cargill Protein in Wichita, Kan., as a supply chain associate.
