The California City Amateur Radio Club is presenting a class to prepare individuals interested in taking the Technician Class Amateur Radio license test. Classes will be held Tuesdays 6 to 8 p.m., just inside Central Park at the Mable Davis Senior Center, 10221 Heather Ave., in California City.
The class will run for eight weeks with the last being the test. The class will begin when eight or more people have signed up.
There will be no charge for the class; however, the book costs about $33 and there is a $15 fee for the test.
There are no age requirements to be licensed.
Call Steve at 760-373-8895 or Bob at 760-373-2204 and leave a message with a callback number/email address.
For more information, see KE6RN.com the CCARC’s website.
