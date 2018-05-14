The American Legion Auxiliary Tehachapi Unit 221 will begin collecting pictures of all veterans from Tehachapi for an electronic picture frame.
This new addition will be in conjunction with the annual Wall of Valor, held July 4 in Phillip Marx Central Park, according to a news release from the group.
The auxiliary asks that photos show the veteran in uniform. In addition, write out the following information on a separate piece of paper: name of veteran; branch of service; years of service; whether the person is deceased; and whether the veteran is a POW or MIA or received a Purple Heart.
Pictures can be picked up on July 4, or will be returned by mail with a self-addressed, stamped envelope.
Pictures can be mailed to: ALA Unit 221, P.O. Box 155, Tehachapi, CA 93581 or via email to linda_carmichael93561@yahoo.com.
Additionally, the auxiliary is creating the Wall of Valor to honor men and women currently serving in the Armed Forces. Anyone who would like to have a photo displayed is asked to send a 5" by 7" photo.
Submissions will be accepted at Tehachapi City Hall, 115 S. Robinson St.; Tehachapi News, 411 N. Mill St.; or via email to linda_carmichael193561@yahoo.com along with the following information by Monday, June 25: Name of service person, rank, branch of service and current duty station. Also, send this information, which will not be published: name of submitter, relationship to military member, address, phone number and/ or email.
