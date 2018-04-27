For The American Legion Auxiliary Tehachapi Unit 221, April is Children and Youth month. What better month to honor fabulous young members of our community then this month.
On April 21, the unit hosted a Good Deed Award ceremony. In attendance were seven of the eight youth being honored along with District 2 County Zack Scrivner, Benjamin Stark representing Jean Fuller, and Tanner Dyrness from Vince Fong’s office.
Representing The American Legion were Eddie Orozco, 15 District Commander, and Past Post Commander Jim Carmichael, and Bear Valley Springs Veterans Association Cmdr. Paul Tate.
The following youth were honored this year:
RICHARD DAVERIN: He is a member of Boy Scout Troop 3. For his Eagle Scout project, he provided and installed a gate and benches for the Remembrance Rose Garden and Inspiration Walk in California City’s Central Park. He and members of Troop 3 served spaghetti dinner at the California City Senior Center to help raise funds for his project. He also volunteers at his church.
GARY GOMES: As a scout in Troop 135 in Bear Valley Springs, Gary’s Eagle Scout project was to build a bench on the Pacific Crest Trail for the hikers. Gary also organized and volunteered at clothing and food drives for the less fortunate.
TRINITY MADDEN: She has donated her time with Marley’s Mutts, Tehachapi Humane Society and to Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District for the 5K run and Gran Fondo bicycle race. While competing for Junior Miss Antelope Valley, she raised money for Saddle Up, a therapeutic riding stable. She also collected hearing aids to donate to those in need and raised money to purchase a hearing aid.
GEORGE NETTLES: From Troop 78, his Eagle Project worked with the Friends of the Depot maintenance director in designing and installing a sign promoting The Tehachapi Depot and the city at the location of the Tehachapi Loop. He also visits church shut-ins, taking the sacraments to them, and does yard and maintenance work for the elderly.
KYLE OLIVER: Kyle’s Eagle Scout Project was to erect a monument consisting of two posts bearing plaques honoring veterans who have passed, three flag poles and two benches at Cub Lake in Bear Valley Springs.
PATRICK SWEENEY: (Not in attendance) Patrick completed his Eagle Scout Award while working with adults with disabilities at Mountain Pathways. He also has worked with children with neurological disabilities and autism.
ORION TEARE: As his Eagle Scout project, Orion provided and installed a train-shaped Free Little Library near Tehachapi City Hall. He has held many leadership positions in his age group and has participated in service projects for his church.
THOMAS WILLS: He attended and graduated from the Devil Pups program in July 2017. He has organized local coat and food drives and a recycling program at Valley Oaks Charter School. He organized a holiday card program for deployed troops. He volunteers at many events through his church and teaches karate on a volunteer basis.
The ALA Unit members scour the newspapers all year long looking for a good deed article about Tehachapi’s youth. If you know of a young lady or gentleman who has volunteered, raised funds for your group or organization, and you believe is deserving of being honored please contact Linda 661-331-0707 or Harriet 805-231-1847.
Linda Carmichael is the ALA Unit President and Children and Youth Chairman.
