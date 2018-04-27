Stephanie Byrd, an eighth-grade student at Valley Oaks Charter School and junior member of The American Legion Auxiliary Tehachapi, Unit 221, was on hand to present the first Poppy to Tom and Pam Stenson of Honor Flight Kern County.
Tom, an Army veteran, and his wife, Pam, have been instrumental in working with Tehachapi veterans of World War ll, Korea and Vietnam eras to go on the Honor Flights to see their memorials in Washington, D.C.
They also are the hosts of the Veterans Breakfast, held monthly at St. Malachy’s Church. The breakfast is held the fourth Saturday of each month and is free to all veterans. Guests are $5.
If you are interested in either the breakfast or going on an Honor Flight, you may reach Tom and Pam at 661-823-1036. Or visit us at honorflightkerncounty.org.
The dates for presenting the poppies to the public will be May 13 through 19. For more than 95 years, the ALA has sponsored Poppy Days nationwide to remind America of the men and women in the military, living and dead, who have served their country.
The red crepe paper poppy, handmade by the veterans themselves, was officially adopted in 1921 as the memorial flower of the American Legion and the Auxiliary. It was inspired by the red poppies that once grew on the battlefields of Flanders Field and is a perpetual memorial to the brave men who fought there and on all other battlefields throughout the years.
It is fitting and proper that the citizenry pay tribute to our nations’ honored dead as well as those who have served in the military and who are presently on active duty in the service of our country.
The American Legion and the Auxiliary are very grateful for the community support that has always been extended to them each year the poppies are offered. All monies raised by donations directly benefit local veterans and their families with direct aid and assistance.
Sandy Phillips is Poppy chairman for ALA Unit 221.
