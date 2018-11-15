Tehachapi Unit 221 of the American Legion Auxiliary is making plans to ship holiday packages from home to deployed military with connections to the community.
Individuals who would like to have their service member included in the mailing are asked to phone or text the Auxiliary President Linda Carmichael at 331-0707 or email linda_carmichael93561@Yahoo.com.
Contact should be made by Nov. 24 to ensure packages are shipped by the end of the month.
