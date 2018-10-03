The 6th Annual Apple Festival will once again usher in the autumn season Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 13 and 14, in downtown Tehachapi. The two-day event will open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, and feature fun for the whole family.
According to festival promoter Linda Carhart of Our Hope Chest, doing business as Tehachapi Apple Festival, this year's event will be even bigger and better than last year, when it drew a crowd of more than 20,000.
"There is new growth, not only in the activities to be offered, but in the the amount of vendors as well," said Carhart, adding that this year's event will see more vendor participation, up from 74 to 100.
In order to accommodate the growth spurt, Carhart said the venue will stretch even farther, starting at the Tehachapi Railroad Depot located on Tehachapi Boulevard and traveling up Green Street, past the Tehachapi Museum and into the cul-de-sac of the housing area.
Carhart said the Kid Zone and Bounce Houses are favored by the children, but the adults seemed to appreciate the safety and comfort of exploring the intimate festival setting the most.
Other favorites include the Apple Pie Eating Contest, to be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, as well as the Lion's Club Apple Drop, which will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday for a chance to win a 50/50 drawing.
"Come up to Tehachapi where the air is fresh and clean as we are offering lots of family fun at the Apple Festival," Carhart said.
A full schedule of events can be found at www.tehachapiapplefestival.com under the Kid's Carnival tab. More information can also be found by visiting the Facebook page or by emailing applefest18@gmail.com.
