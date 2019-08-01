The Antelope Valley Group/IPMS will present its Desert Classic XXIII annual model contest and show Oct. 26 at the Antelope Valley College, located at 3041 W. Avenue K in Lancaster, cafeteria entrance.
The event is well respected statewide for its good venue, fair judging and outstanding awards. The show draws people from as far as Fresno, Las Vegas, Nev., and San Diego, in addition to surrounding communities.
A total of 32 categories of models are represented as well as special and theme awards.
There will be no charge for spectators, and all are welcome to attend.
For entry forms and fees as well as categories, contest rules and eligibility, go to the club website at avg-ipms.org.
Come have fun ans see some really neat models.
Tom Hamel is a member of the club.
