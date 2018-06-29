Applegate Garden Florist, which has served family weddings, proms, funerals and other special events for Tehachapi for 25 years, is closing its doors at the end of June.
Applegate Garden Florist, which is owned and operated by Terri and John Ables, is shutting its doors to their family business as they are ready to move on to their next chapter in their lives.
Terri Ables has been busy for the past 25 years in the shop where she spent most of her time, arranging flowers in the back room for many different occasions and for many and unforgettable customers.
“It’s been a long good ride, I have made a lot of great friends. I have a good business and a great community who have supported me, we have done well, I will miss it and the daily interactions with my customers,” said Terri Ables.
Terri and John Ables opened Applegate Garden Florist in January 1995, working six days a week, 10 hours a day and sometimes those hours can stretch out to be 15 to 18 hours but when the designing is all down and you see your finished work, that is what you are so excited about. And when your customers are so pleased and happy with your work, all those hard and long hours are worth it.
We have seen changes in floral trends, and in the business. Internet ordering cut drastically into walk-in business.
It has been a family affair from the very beginning, Terri and John have been blessed to have their daughters and grandchildren join in the family business. Their two daughters, Shannon, their eldest daughter, helped her mother from the start get things going, and even when she moved to the Central Valley, would come home and help out at Valentines week and Mother’s day week, and other busy times when her mom needed the extra help. Julie, Terri’s second daughter moved back to Tehachapi, stepped in and helped her mom whenever she is needed it. Terri and John’s four grandchildren have all grown up in the flower shop and all have learn the various aspect of the floral business. Even John has pulled his weight by doing deliveries when he is needed.
Sherry Lopez is just not our longtime employee but also a big part of our family. She has dedicated her time to making sure that the doors are always open at 9 a.m. every day and that orders are taken and that deliveries are made on time. She has taken pride in her job and has been an asset to the Applegate Garden Florist success for the past 18 years. Thank you, Sherry, for your countless hours and your dedication to the business. We appreciate everything you have done for us.
It was not an easy decision to close our doors, but we have had a good run within the floral business and we have had a great time doing what we love to help people through all their celebrations, and now it’s time for John and I to enjoy our next chapter in our life. We want to thank everyone who has supported us over the last 25 years and we wish everyone only the very best.
