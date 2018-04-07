The Devil Pups Youth Program For America, which emphasizes “Growth Through Challenge,” is seeking interested Kern County candidates for the 2018 10-day program to be held July 19-28 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton. The program strives to develop in its participants qualities of good citizenship, confidence, personal discipline, physical fitness, teamwork and respect for others, their family and their country. Applications must be postmarked by April 24.
Successful male or female candidates, age 14 through 17, are required to pass a physical fitness test and interview with the local Devil Pups Liaison Representative. The physical fitness test will be held in Bakersfield on Saturday, May 5. Ours is a leadership development program for young men and women
Notable Devil Pups graduates include actor Tom Selleck, NFL player Chris Carter of the Pittsburg Steelers, and Congressman Elton Gallegly. Many former Devil Pups never enter the military, but almost all of them count their experience with Devil Pups as a defining factor that led to their success as adults. United States Marines were given the name “Devil Dogs” in World War I by enemy troops they were fighting due to their accomplishments on the battlefield and “never give up” spirit. The Devil Pups name is derived from this Marine Corps history.
We are looking for healthy teenagers from all walks of life, including but not limited to top students, top athletes, and Junior ROTC participants. The ability to pass the physical fitness test, a desire to attend the camp, and the mental determination to complete the camp are required attributes. It is an opportunity for teens to experience the rigors of military life. We typically receive more applicants than we can send to camp so competition is fierce. Our recent Devil Pups graduates included young men and women from several Kern County High Schools including Arvin, BHS, Centennial, East, Foothill, Frontier, Garces, Golden Valley, Highland, Independence, Kern Valley, Liberty, North, Ridgeview, South, Stockdale, Tehachapi, Wasco and West.
Approximately 23 percent of Devil Pups graduates choose to enter the military, another 18 percent enter law enforcement or fire careers, but most all of them count their experience with Devil Pups as a major factor in their life decisions that led to their success as adults.
Applications are available at the Kern County Veterans Service Department, 1120 Golden State Ave. For more information, contact Dick Taylor at 332-8394, or devilpupsbakersfield@hotmail.com.
Dick Taylor is director of the Kern County Veterans Service Department.
Commented