While we are very excited to share our 90th anniversary with the community, we at Tehachapi Community Church also have some other unique worship experiences in April.
On Sunday, April 8, at 10:30 a.m. we will hold a Kirkin' 'o the Tartan service, where we honor family heritage. During the service people are welcome to place a memento on the altar for a blessing. Whether you are Scottish or not, you're welcome to participate and wear your favorite plaid.
On April 22, Earth Day, plans are underway for speakers to join to discuss local environmental issues. And on April 29, speakers will talk about local community services.
On Saturday, April 28, some from our church, TCC, will travel to Manzanar National Monument to participate in a large pilgrimage that occurs annually. At Manzanar, there will be cultural presentations and an interfaith service.
If you are interested, we will be carpooling from our church at 8:45 am. There is no entrance fee, but bring water, sunscreen, and a sack lunch. Call Laurie at 821-1904 to RSVP.
Laurie Rude Betts is a member of Tehachapi Community Church.
