Since parenting isn't easy — and it can be even tougher as a single parent — Tehachapi Mountain Vineyard is getting ready for its 5th Single Parent Fair.
Mark your calendar for the event set for 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, May 6, at the church, 502 E. Pinon.
"We want to bless the single parent home with needed service. No Strings Attached," says a flier promoting the event.
There will be free groceries, haircuts, professional family photos, a bounce house, manicures, a hot dog lunch, petting zoo and more. Call 822-9313 for more information.
