Single Parent Fair 17

Levi Frerichs has barber Moe Abernathy cutting his hair as his mother looks on approvingly in this 2016 photo. Said barber Moe Abernathy, "The best part of owning your own business is being able to give back to your community."

 Nick Smirnoff/ For Tehachapi News

Since parenting isn't easy — and it can be even tougher as a single parent — Tehachapi Mountain Vineyard is getting ready for its 5th Single Parent Fair.

Mark your calendar for the event set for 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, May 6, at the church, 502 E. Pinon.

"We want to bless the single parent home with needed service. No Strings Attached," says a flier promoting the event.

There will be free groceries, haircuts, professional family photos, a bounce house, manicures, a hot dog lunch, petting zoo and more. Call 822-9313 for more information.