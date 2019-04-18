Tehachapi Mountain Vineyard understands the struggles single parents face, financially as well as emotionally. The church will host its 6th Annual Single Parent Fair to alleviate some of the burden.
The fair will be a Cinco de Mayo celebration, held from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, May 5, at Tehachapi Mountain Vineyard, located at 502 E. Pinon St.
"It is part of our vision to reach out into the community with the love of Jesus," said coordinator Michelle Desmond. "Single moms and dads sometimes feel left out or marginalized, and we want to make sure that they know they are loved, that there is help and that there is support."
The Single Family Fair will feature a number of free services, including:
• Haircuts for children and the parent provided by Tehachapi stylists and barbers;
• Knapsacks filled with fun items;
• Mini-manicures for children and the parent (dad included, if he wants one) provided by Tehachapi nail artists;
• Eye exams provided by the Lions Club;
• Professional family photos;
• Bag of groceries provided by Albertsons;
• Bounce house provided by J.V.J. Jumper's Bounce House;
• Hot dog lunch;
• Face painting by TMV Youth Group;
• Petting zoo from Wind Swept Ranch;
• And so much more.
According to Desmond, who founded the fair along with her husband, Paul, businesses and professionals from all over the community have come together to promote the fair either through donations or vested services.
"We know that sometimes it's hard to afford the extras, like professional family photos. We just want to shower the single parent home with love," Desmond said.
Monetary donations are also appreciated and can made through the church.
For more information, contact Tehachapi Mountain Vineyard at 822-9313.
