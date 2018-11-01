American Association of University Women is interested in hearing what motivates women to pursue unusual fields. With this in mind, Meg Prior, an Army veteran, has been invited to speak at the next AAUW meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 13.
Prior was deployed with the military in Afghanistan as a documentary photographer and filmmaker. She will be showing photos and videos, which will be included in a documentary film she is making called "Afghanistan: Outside the Wire."
Prior has been deployed in the military as an embedded documentary photographer and filmmaker. During a seven-year period in Afghanistan, she has seen the country up close in a personal way. She became aware of the issues affecting the country, its politics, and its people. She has seen men and women of the many countries who are trying to help bring peace to Afghanistan.
The meeting will be held at 4 p.m. at the Community Congregational Church, corner of Green and E streets. The public is invited to attend this open meeting.
AAUW promotes equity for women and girls and positive societal change. Membership is open to anyone, man or woman, with a two-year or higher college degree. For information call 858-444-0496 or 571-247-2143.
Phyllis Belcher is a longtime Tehachapi resident, and is involved in various volunteer organizations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.