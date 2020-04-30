The Tehachapi Arts Commission has announced that due to the social restrictions currently in place with the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, it is postponing Art 2020, their introductory cultural event that was to take place in mid-May.
At least 40 artists were scheduled to come to Tehachapi and participate in the first annual “plein air” competition. Plein air artists are those who gather their paints, brushes, palette, canvas and easel and head into the countryside to draw and paint in the landscape, allowing them to better capture light and its changing qualities. The artists were to return in July to display their work at a multiday public show and sale to be held at Aspen Builders Activity Center at West Park.
Following a full year of preparations and after much discussion, the commission sadly decided that the event will now be held at the same time next year and be renamed Art 2021 Tehachapi. Also taken into consideration is the fact that spring is the perfect time for artists to be visiting areas of Tehachapi with their easels, paints and sketch pads.
Sponsors and participants have been notified and are now looking forward to Art 2021 Tehachapi. Anyone interested in participating in the event as a sponsor should contact dreyerfinearts.com.
Pat Doody writes publicity on a variety of community events.
