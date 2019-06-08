Now in its 40th year, the Artisan Festival returned to the Railroad Park in downtown Tehachapi Saturday and Sunday, featuring upscale and eclectic pieces handcrafted by 43 fine artists.
Sponsored by the Tehachapi Valley Arts Association, the Artisan Festival was once known as the Springtyme Faire; however, a new name was decided upon two years ago to reflect a different image.
According to Gale Caldwell, coordinator and president of TVAA, this year's event featured some of the best vendor creations to date.
"We have 12 new vendors this year," Caldwell said. "Super awesome stuff. This is one of the best displays I think we have had in 40 years. The quality of their items has gone up."
For every item purchased, attendees will receive a blue ticket toward a free shopper's raffle. The drawing for a bevy of cool prizes will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday.
The Artisan Festival will continue through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Said Caldwell, "Come on out and check out our cool stuff."
