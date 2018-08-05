A reception was held at Gallery ‘N’ Gifts Friday night for the award winners in their biannual photo contests.
Since 2005 the group had held amateur photo contest each February and August. With $100 Best of Show Grand Prize and $25 cash prizes for each first-place award, the contest always has a good showing of contestants.
Proceeds from the event go toward funding art scholarships for high school seniors as well as art supply donations for local classrooms. The winners for this season’s event are listed below.
Best of Show: Christopher Scott
Animals: 1st, Christopher Scott; 2nd, Francoise Renard; 3rd, Christ Naftel
Elements of Design: 1st, Francoise Renard; 2nd, Jeanne Riesen; 3rd, Kiera Judkins
Flowers: 1st, Calli Murray; 2nd, Jeanne Riesen; 3rd, Francoise Renard
Landscape & Nature: 1st, Gannon Hutchinson; 2nd, Gannon Hutchinson; 3rd, Francoise Renard
Travel: 1st, Christopher Scott; 2nd, Fred Bittner; 3rd Francoise Renard
Youth Photography: 1st, Janel Murray; 2nd, Polly Sherritt; 3rd, Anna Boesler; Honorable Mentions, Kiera Judkins and Mikailey Judkins
Gale Caldwell is the Tehachapi Valley Arts Association president.
