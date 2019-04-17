The California City Arts Commission will once again host its annual Arts by the Lake at the Arts and Community Center, 10400 Heather Ave. in Central Park, during Tortoise Days from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 27 and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 28. This year’s theme is Art from A to Z.
The show will include a wine and cheese tasting for those over 21, a great opportunity drawing with gifts donated by participating artists and the always-popular public’s vote for Best of Show.
This art exhibit is open to all artists who would like to share their art in a public viewing. If you would like to enter this exhibit, pick up an entry form with all the information at the California City Arts Commission office in the Arts and Community Center on Wednesdays from 1 to 3 p.m. The deadline for returning your entry form is Wednesday, April 24.
For more information, call Cecile Campbell, president of the California Arts Commission, at 382-2628.
Susanna Monette is a member of the California City Arts Commission.
