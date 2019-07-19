On July 17, the 2020 president of the Association of Realtors in Tehachapi, Joshua Orrantia, was nominated and voted in as vice-chair representative to Region 12.
President-Elect Stacey Lynn, and Vice President Joe Morones were also nominated and voted in as regional representatives.
"We are very excited at the exposure these appointments will give to our local association in terms of networking and leadership and in bettering our professionalism in the realm of home ownership and in doing the best for our clients," wrote Terri Juergens, broker associate at Country Real Estate, in a recent news release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.