On hand for the delivery of 200 computers to Tehachapi schools were, from left, Doug Hoffelt, 412 Test Wing; Scott Heitman, Tehachapi High School principal; Kevin Medina, 412 Test Wing, and Laura Lundberg, Arts, Science & Technology Educational Corp of Tehachapi. Thane Lundberg, who coordinated the donation through the Educational Partnership Agreement between 412 Test Wing and TUSD, is not pictured.

 Courtesy of Arts Science & Technology Educational Corp of Tehachapi

The Arts, Science & Technology Educational Corporation of Tehachapi (AST) continued its work with the 412th Test Wing at Edwards Air Force Base by donating 200 computers to Tehachapi schools Jan. 23 at Tehachapi High School.

The donation was made through the Tehachapi Unified School District and the 412th Test Wing Educational Partnership Agreement. Thane Lundberg coordinated the donation.

Presenting the donation was Doug Hoffelt of the 412th Test Wing.