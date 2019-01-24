The Arts, Science & Technology Educational Corporation of Tehachapi (AST) continued its work with the 412th Test Wing at Edwards Air Force Base by donating 200 computers to Tehachapi schools Jan. 23 at Tehachapi High School.
The donation was made through the Tehachapi Unified School District and the 412th Test Wing Educational Partnership Agreement. Thane Lundberg coordinated the donation.
Presenting the donation was Doug Hoffelt of the 412th Test Wing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.